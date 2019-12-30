AppCoins Market Capitalization Hits $2.55 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, AppCoins has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $649,230.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins token can now be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Huobi and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00191868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.69 or 0.01323248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123137 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Huobi, IDEX, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

