Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Trading Up 5.8%

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) shares were up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 166.95 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 165.50 ($2.18), approximately 401,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.50 ($2.06).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 166.70.

About Argentex Group (LON:AGFX)

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange services worldwide. The company offers voice broking, an online platform and consultancy services for corporate, institutional, and private clients. Argentex Group PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

