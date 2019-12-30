Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Assicurazioni Generali SpA – (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35, approximately 103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARZGY)

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

