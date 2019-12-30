Auroracoin (AUR) Price Hits $0.0295 on Major Exchanges

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $533,561.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, ISX and Bittrex. In the last week, Auroracoin has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00057712 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00084860 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000931 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00072721 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,419.29 or 1.00508618 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001860 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is . The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, ISX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

