AVX (NYSE:AVX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AVX (NYSE:AVX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVX Corporation is a leading worldwide manufacturer and supplier of a broad line of passive electronic components and related products. The company’s passive electronic component sales include ceramic and tantalum capacitors, both in leaded and surface-mount versions, film capacitors, ferrites, varistors and non-linear resistors manufactured in the company’s facilities. The company also manufactures and sells electronic connectors and distributes and sells certain connectors. “

AVX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of NYSE AVX traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 195,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,924. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.31. AVX has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $377.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.90 million. AVX had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 9.69%. AVX’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AVX will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AVX by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,994,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,506,000 after purchasing an additional 491,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVX by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,676,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,021,000 after acquiring an additional 454,814 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AVX by 25.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,988,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,006,000 after acquiring an additional 403,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AVX by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AVX by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,054,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,500,000 after acquiring an additional 265,208 shares during the last quarter. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

