Axe Price Tops $0.33 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00004454 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. Axe has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $3.28 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axe has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009019 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,157,274 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

