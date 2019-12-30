Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $125.00. The stock had previously closed at $95.79, but opened at $101.98. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $103.83, with a volume of 2,727,694 shares traded.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 263.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after buying an additional 1,224,935 shares during the period. VHCP Management III LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management III LLC now owns 1,611,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,492,000 after buying an additional 543,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,671,000 after buying an additional 250,498 shares during the period. VHCP Management II LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,993,000 after buying an additional 320,990 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after buying an additional 78,209 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.29 and a beta of 2.84.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.