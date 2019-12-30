Baader Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €113.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €105.83 ($123.06).

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €90.55 ($105.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €88.95. Sixt has a 12 month low of €66.45 ($77.27) and a 12 month high of €103.40 ($120.23). The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 18.58.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

