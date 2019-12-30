Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the November 28th total of 360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 32.5% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 163,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 39,971 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 775.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,936 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

NTB stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.90. 94,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,995. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $41.84.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $132.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.14 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 32.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

