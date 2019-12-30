Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Earning Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) has trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bayerische Motoren Werke earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.
These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Bayerische Motoren Werke’s score:
- ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Bayerische Motoren Werke AG– BMWYY (benzinga.com)
- INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm (finance.yahoo.com)
- EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Bayerische Motoren Werke AG– BMWYY (businesswire.com)
- Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) versus Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Head to Head Analysis (americanbankingnews.com)
- Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receiving Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows (americanbankingnews.com)
OTCMKTS:BAMXF traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.35. 2,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.23. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of $64.31 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.20.
About Bayerische Motoren Werke
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.
