Beacon (BECN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $764.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0827 or 0.00001119 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $91,327.00 and approximately $764.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beacon has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00644104 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000304 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000218 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,241,522 coins and its circulating supply is 1,103,650 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

