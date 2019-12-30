Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BCYC. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.75. 46,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,937. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.05. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.49%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. SV Health Investors LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $19,268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

