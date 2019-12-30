BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.41.

Shares of BMRN opened at $85.59 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $100.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.36 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average of $77.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $776,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,940 shares of company stock worth $1,690,465. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

