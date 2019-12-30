BonusCloud (BXC) Market Cap Reaches $1.04 Million

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One BonusCloud token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $3,134.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038302 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.26 or 0.06082950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029784 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037159 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001887 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001236 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BXC is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,815,132,511 tokens. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

