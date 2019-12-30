Brokerages Anticipate Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $4.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $25.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

JNPR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,176,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $28.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

Juniper Networks declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,791. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 33.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at $50,000. CKW Financial Group grew its position in Juniper Networks by 20.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Juniper Networks by 46.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

