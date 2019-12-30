Brokerages Anticipate Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to report $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Owens & Minor posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Shares of OMI stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $5.05. 1,652,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $326.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at about $8,287,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 147.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,404,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 123.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 456,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Owens & Minor by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,803,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 324,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Owens & Minor by 36.9% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,101,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 296,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

