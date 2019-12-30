Brokerages Anticipate Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) to Announce ($0.82) EPS

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $36.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.82) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Phathom Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHAT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ PHAT traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.00. 125,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,262. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $47.84.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.40). Sell-side analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Life Sciences Ix L.P. Frazier bought 1,052,631 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $24,799,986.36.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.