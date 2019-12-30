Brokerages Anticipate Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.81 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) will announce sales of $20.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.91 million to $22.71 million. Plymouth Ind Re posted sales of $13.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full-year sales of $73.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.72 million to $75.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $88.69 million, with estimates ranging from $76.24 million to $101.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plymouth Ind Re.

NASDAQ:PLYM traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $18.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,660. Plymouth Ind Re has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

