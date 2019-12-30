Brokerages Anticipate Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $39.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.10 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Simulations Plus an industry rank of 74 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLP. BidaskClub raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:SLP traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 258,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,196. The stock has a market cap of $626.86 million, a P/E ratio of 74.10 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.87. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $832,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,040,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,748,137.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 253,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 419.4% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 9.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

