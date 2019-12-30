Brokerages Anticipate Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is $0.21. Whiting Petroleum reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 480%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $372.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.25 million. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. Whiting Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

WLL has been the subject of several research reports. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $9.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1,279.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 27,797 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 612.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 517,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after buying an additional 444,804 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 26.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 164.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 313,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 195,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLL traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,559,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,859,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

