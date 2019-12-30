Brokerages Expect Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $898.52 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) will announce sales of $898.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $900.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $896.73 million. Logitech International posted sales of $864.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $719.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.70 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson set a $58.00 target price on Logitech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.21. 107,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.26. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04.

In other Logitech International news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,054,361.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,536.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 26,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $1,154,432.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,596,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,762 shares of company stock worth $7,151,793. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

