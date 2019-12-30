Brokerages Expect XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. XCel Brands’ rating score has declined by 200% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $1.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned XCel Brands an industry rank of 46 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XCel Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XCel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of XCel Brands worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XELB traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 94,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.39. XCel Brands has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.50.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.93 million during the quarter. XCel Brands had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that XCel Brands will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

