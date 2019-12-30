C-Tracks ETNs based on Performance of the Miller/Howard MLP Fundamental Index (NYSEARCA:MLPC) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

C-Tracks ETNs based on Performance of the Miller/Howard MLP Fundamental Index (NYSEARCA:MLPC) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2656 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from C-Tracks ETNs based on Performance of the Miller/Howard MLP Fundamental Index’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

MLPC traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104. C-Tracks ETNs based on Performance of the Miller/Howard MLP Fundamental Index has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $14.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81.

