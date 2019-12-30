Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Get Camtek alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th.

Shares of Camtek stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 49,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,137. Camtek has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $395.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Camtek had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Camtek’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Camtek will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Camtek by 2,267.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 178,044 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 246.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 102,680 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 73.3% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 5.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 105,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth $308,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.