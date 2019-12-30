CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) Short Interest Update

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,050,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 13,120,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:CTST traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,519,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,776. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $114.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.03. CannTrust has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$10.17.

CTST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $2.00 target price on shares of CannTrust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CannTrust during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in CannTrust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 17,539 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in CannTrust by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CannTrust by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the period. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CannTrust Company Profile

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

