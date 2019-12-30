Cappasity (CAPP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $64,653.00

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Cappasity token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, IDEX, Kucoin and Cryptopia. Cappasity has a total market cap of $634,861.00 and $64,653.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cappasity

CAPP is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,151,696 tokens. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cappasity Token Trading

Cappasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Kucoin, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

