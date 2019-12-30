Carry (CRE) One Day Volume Hits $383,308.00

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, Carry has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Carry has a total market cap of $5.93 million and $383,308.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.14 or 0.06107647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029858 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036340 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001875 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00001169 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,094,930,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,167,464,453 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.