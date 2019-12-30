Castle Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Castle has a total market capitalization of $75,995.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Castle has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00051226 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00601217 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000209 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001289 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,240,999 coins and its circulating supply is 15,852,468 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.