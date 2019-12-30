CECONOMY AG/ADR’s (MTTRY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CECONOMY AG/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

MTTRY opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. CECONOMY AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $1.29.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

