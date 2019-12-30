CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 703,600 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the November 28th total of 778,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.49. The company had a trading volume of 117,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,720. CGI has a 12 month low of $59.56 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.93.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CGI will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 182.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CGI by 30.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 100.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CGI during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 13.6% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. Barclays started coverage on CGI in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.