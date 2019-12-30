Choiceone Financial Services (OTCMKTS:COFS) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Choiceone Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:COFS) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.20 and last traded at $32.00, approximately 1,373 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.65.

Choiceone Financial Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COFS)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides various community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, such as time, savings, and demand deposits. It also provides commercial loans, such as business, industry, agricultural, construction, inventory, and real estate loans; and consumer loans, including direct and indirect loans to consumers and purchasers of residential and real properties.

