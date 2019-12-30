Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cidara Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.11.

CDTX opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $87.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned 1.40% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

