Clipper Coin Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week (CCC)

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. Clipper Coin has a total market capitalization of $30.43 million and $7.88 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Clipper Coin has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Clipper Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, FCoin and IDCM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.73 or 0.06037087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029880 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035819 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001887 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Clipper Coin Token Profile

Clipper Coin (CCC) is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap . Clipper Coin’s official website is clippercoin.com

Clipper Coin Token Trading

Clipper Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Coinsuper and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clipper Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clipper Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

