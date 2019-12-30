CloakCoin (CLOAK) Market Cap Reaches $3.61 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00009181 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, YoBit and Bittrex. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and $27,796.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004711 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001352 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00052267 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,382,240 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, Bitbns and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

