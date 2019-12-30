Cloudbric Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cloudbric token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and BitForex. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $524,728.00 and $110,621.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00191897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.01321829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00122670 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,773,643 tokens. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cloudbric can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

