Cobinhood 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (COB)

Cobinhood (CURRENCY:COB) traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Cobinhood token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Cobinhood. Cobinhood has a total market capitalization of $151,926.00 and $1.00 worth of Cobinhood was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cobinhood has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cobinhood

Cobinhood was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cobinhood’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,999,847 tokens. The official message board for Cobinhood is medium.com/@Cobinhood . Cobinhood’s official website is www.cobinhood.com . Cobinhood’s official Twitter account is @cobinhood and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cobinhood is /r/cobinhood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cobinhood Token Trading

Cobinhood can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobinhood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cobinhood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cobinhood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

