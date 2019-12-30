Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Short Interest Down 8.7% in December

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 494,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

In other Colony Credit Real Estate news, CEO Kevin P. Traenkle acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $595,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 224,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,285.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neale Redington bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $53,890.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 170,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,820. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNC. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the second quarter worth $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 69.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLNC traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,302. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.