Compass Point Lowers Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to Neutral

Compass Point downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WRI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

WRI stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $117.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.85 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 60.55% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,305,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,049,000 after acquiring an additional 63,233 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,358,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,998,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,806,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 479.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,360,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,624 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 161.9% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 967,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,542,000 after purchasing an additional 598,366 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

