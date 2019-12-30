ContentBox 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $19,521.00 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.65 million and $19,521.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Huobi, Bilaxy and CPDAX. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007213 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,619,105 tokens. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Huobi, UEX, Bilaxy and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.