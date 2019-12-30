Contrasting AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) & Solaredge Technologies (OTCMKTS:SEDG)

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get AU Optronics alerts:

5.3% of AU Optronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Solaredge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Solaredge Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AU Optronics and Solaredge Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Solaredge Technologies 0 3 9 0 2.75

Solaredge Technologies has a consensus price target of $89.58, suggesting a potential downside of 4.96%. Given Solaredge Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Solaredge Technologies is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Volatility & Risk

AU Optronics has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solaredge Technologies has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AU Optronics and Solaredge Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $10.05 billion 0.31 $433.98 million $0.34 9.65 Solaredge Technologies $937.24 million 4.89 $128.83 million $2.69 35.04

AU Optronics has higher revenue and earnings than Solaredge Technologies. AU Optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solaredge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and Solaredge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics -3.53% -4.85% -2.43% Solaredge Technologies 8.39% 15.89% 9.08%

Summary

Solaredge Technologies beats AU Optronics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Energy segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also sells and leases content management system and hardware; plans, designs, and develops construction for environmental protection and related project management; manufactures and sells TV sets, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as automotive parts; precision metal parts, precision plastic parts, and motorized treadmills; and develops and sells software and hardware for health care industry. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform. The company's products are used in a range of solar market segments, such as residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations. It also provides pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services; and lithium-ion cells, batteries, and energy storage solutions for various industries, including energy storage systems, residential and commercial solar systems, uninterruptible power supplies, electric vehicles, aerospace, marine, and others. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.