Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Q4 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) updated its fourth quarter 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.37-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $154-156 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.32 million.Core Laboratories also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.39-0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ABN Amro lowered Core Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $48.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of CLB traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.46. 421,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,618. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.98. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.38 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 14.68%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

