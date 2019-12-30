Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Down 13.2% in December

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 465,900 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the November 28th total of 537,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 314,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. Buckingham Research cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 828.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 436,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 389,187 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,628,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Crane by 1,655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 146,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 138,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,699,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $642,442,000 after purchasing an additional 88,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 4,363.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 64,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CR traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $86.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.39. Crane has a 1 year low of $69.04 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.46 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

