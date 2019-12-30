CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $132,108.00 and approximately $15,184.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 39.5% higher against the dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00064152 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

