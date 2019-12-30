CREDIT Price Up 5.3% This Week (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, CREDIT has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $118,664.00 and approximately $24,423.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00064467 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000081 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 198.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.