Creditbit (CRB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11,129.00

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Creditbit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Creditbit has a market capitalization of $11,129.00 and $225.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditbit has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00041677 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00582342 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014210 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Creditbit

CRB is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. Creditbit’s official website is www.creditbit.org . Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org

Buying and Selling Creditbit

Creditbit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

