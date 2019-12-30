Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CL King

CL King reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CL King currently has a $43.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CROX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Crocs to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

Crocs stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. Crocs has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $41.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Crocs had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The firm had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $243,142,183.90. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 1,302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Crocs by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

