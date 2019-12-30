Culp (NYSE:CULP) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CULP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Culp from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th.

NYSE:CULP opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Culp has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.77 million, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Culp by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 6,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Culp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Culp by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Culp by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Culp by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

