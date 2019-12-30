CyberFM (CYFM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $378.00

CyberFM (CURRENCY:CYFM) traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. CyberFM has a market capitalization of $17,075.00 and approximately $378.00 worth of CyberFM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberFM token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Fatbtc, LATOKEN and Token Store. Over the last week, CyberFM has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00191868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.69 or 0.01323248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123137 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CyberFM Profile

CyberFM’s total supply is 102,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CyberFM is /r/cyberfm . CyberFM’s official website is cyber-fm.com . CyberFM’s official Twitter account is @mftu_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberFM Token Trading

CyberFM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Fatbtc, Mercatox and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberFM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberFM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberFM using one of the exchanges listed above.

