CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the November 28th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $8,352,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,283,000 after acquiring an additional 330,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,671,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,973,000 after buying an additional 259,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 188.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 216,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,438,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.54. 355,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,516. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $400.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.63.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.62% and a negative net margin of 163.18%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. Research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CTMX. Guggenheim began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Wedbush cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

