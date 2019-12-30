DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC opened at $4.92 on Thursday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMAC. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 159.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 132,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.